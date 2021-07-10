Crowd-pleasers: How many of these past Bagelfest performers do you recognize?

2019: Oak Ridge Boys, 1964 The Tribute, Music 7eventh Time Down
2018 – Diamond Rio, Phil Dirt Presents – Surf’s Up – A Tribute to the Beach Boys, Jasmine Murray
2017 – Trent Harmon, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Jordan Feliz
2016 – Chase Bryant, Rachel Holder/Jason Pritchett, Citizen Way
2015 – Frankie Ballard, Waterloo Revival, Plumb
2014 – David Nail, Swon Brothers, Chris August
2013 – Joe Nichols, Victoria Ghost, Finding Favour
2012 – Ronnie Milsap, Taylor Wagner/Muddy Grove, Suede, 16 Cities
2011 – Travis Tritt, Craig Campbell, Building 429
2010 – Craig Morgan, The Band Perry, Remedy Drive
2009 – Zac Brown Band, Neverly Brothers
2008 – Keith Anderson, Ashton Shepard, Scott Wattles & the Blue Suede Crew, Smash Band
2007 – Luke Bryan, Emerson Drive, Night Ranger
2006 – Jason Aldean, Billy Currington
2005 – Terri Clark, .38 Special, Mathew West
2004 – Gary Allan, Josh Turner, Blake Shelton, Mark Shultz
2003 – Darryl Worley, Chris Cagle, Buckinghams
2002 – Marty Stuart, Cindy Thompson
2001 – Oak Ridge Boys
2000 – Roy Clark
1999 – 1964 The Tribute, Sons of the Desert, Randy Stonehill
1998 – Sounds of Swing, Dorsey Orchestra, Randy Stonehill, Comedian Rex Havens
1997 – Gary Puckett and the Union Group, Just for Kicks
1996 – Steve Wariner, Westcott Epperson & Co.
1995 – Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Lee Roy Parnell
1994 – Ricky Lynn Gregg & Tim Wallis
1993 – Westcott Epperson & Davis Co., Dude Mowrey & Tracy Byrd
1992 – Martin Delray & Rob Crosby
1991 – Greater Decatur Rhythm and Blues played at the grandstands that afternoon. There didn’t appear to be a night concert to close things out that year.
1990 – American Tribute, Bagel Boogie Street Dance
1989 – American Tribute
1988 – Decatur Park Singers
1987 – The Illiana Band