Crowd-pleasers: How many of these past Bagelfest performers do you recognize?

2019: Oak Ridge Boys, 1964 The Tribute, Music 7eventh Time Down

2018 – Diamond Rio, Phil Dirt Presents – Surf’s Up – A Tribute to the Beach Boys, Jasmine Murray

2017 – Trent Harmon, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Jordan Feliz

2016 – Chase Bryant, Rachel Holder/Jason Pritchett, Citizen Way

2015 – Frankie Ballard, Waterloo Revival, Plumb

2014 – David Nail, Swon Brothers, Chris August

2013 – Joe Nichols, Victoria Ghost, Finding Favour

2012 – Ronnie Milsap, Taylor Wagner/Muddy Grove, Suede, 16 Cities

2011 – Travis Tritt, Craig Campbell, Building 429

2010 – Craig Morgan, The Band Perry, Remedy Drive

2009 – Zac Brown Band, Neverly Brothers

2008 – Keith Anderson, Ashton Shepard, Scott Wattles & the Blue Suede Crew, Smash Band

2007 – Luke Bryan, Emerson Drive, Night Ranger

2006 – Jason Aldean, Billy Currington

2005 – Terri Clark, .38 Special, Mathew West

2004 – Gary Allan, Josh Turner, Blake Shelton, Mark Shultz

2003 – Darryl Worley, Chris Cagle, Buckinghams

2002 – Marty Stuart, Cindy Thompson

2001 – Oak Ridge Boys

2000 – Roy Clark

1999 – 1964 The Tribute, Sons of the Desert, Randy Stonehill

1998 – Sounds of Swing, Dorsey Orchestra, Randy Stonehill, Comedian Rex Havens

1997 – Gary Puckett and the Union Group, Just for Kicks

1996 – Steve Wariner, Westcott Epperson & Co.

1995 – Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Lee Roy Parnell

1994 – Ricky Lynn Gregg & Tim Wallis

1993 – Westcott Epperson & Davis Co., Dude Mowrey & Tracy Byrd

1992 – Martin Delray & Rob Crosby

1991 – Greater Decatur Rhythm and Blues played at the grandstands that afternoon. There didn’t appear to be a night concert to close things out that year.

1990 – American Tribute, Bagel Boogie Street Dance

1989 – American Tribute

1988 – Decatur Park Singers

1987 – The Illiana Band

