Crowd-pleasers: How many of these past Bagelfest performers do you recognize?

Bagelfest 2010 (copy)

Melanie Newton, foreground left, and Ashley Mitchell, foreground right, both from Lovington, enjoy the sounds of Craig Morgan during Bagelfest at Peterson Park in 2010.
2019: Oak Ridge Boys, 1964 The Tribute, Music 7eventh Time Down

2018 – Diamond Rio, Phil Dirt Presents – Surf’s Up – A Tribute to the Beach Boys, Jasmine Murray

2017 – Trent Harmon, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Jordan Feliz

2016 – Chase Bryant, Rachel Holder/Jason Pritchett, Citizen Way

2015 – Frankie Ballard, Waterloo Revival, Plumb

2014 – David Nail, Swon Brothers, Chris August

2013 – Joe Nichols, Victoria Ghost, Finding Favour

2012 – Ronnie Milsap, Taylor Wagner/Muddy Grove, Suede, 16 Cities

2011 – Travis Tritt, Craig Campbell, Building 429

2010 – Craig Morgan, The Band Perry, Remedy Drive

2009 – Zac Brown Band, Neverly Brothers

2008 – Keith Anderson, Ashton Shepard, Scott Wattles & the Blue Suede Crew, Smash Band

2007 – Luke Bryan, Emerson Drive, Night Ranger

2006 – Jason Aldean, Billy Currington

2005 – Terri Clark, .38 Special, Mathew West

2004 – Gary Allan, Josh Turner, Blake Shelton, Mark Shultz

2003 – Darryl Worley, Chris Cagle, Buckinghams

2002 – Marty Stuart, Cindy Thompson

2001 – Oak Ridge Boys

2000 – Roy Clark

1999 – 1964 The Tribute, Sons of the Desert, Randy Stonehill

1998 – Sounds of Swing, Dorsey Orchestra, Randy Stonehill, Comedian Rex Havens

1997 – Gary Puckett and the Union Group, Just for Kicks

1996 – Steve Wariner, Westcott Epperson & Co.

1995 – Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Lee Roy Parnell

1994 – Ricky Lynn Gregg & Tim Wallis

1993 – Westcott Epperson & Davis Co., Dude Mowrey & Tracy Byrd

1992 – Martin Delray & Rob Crosby

1991 – Greater Decatur Rhythm and Blues played at the grandstands that afternoon. There didn’t appear to be a night concert to close things out that year.

1990 – American Tribute, Bagel Boogie Street Dance

1989 – American Tribute

1988 – Decatur Park Singers

1987 – The Illiana Band

