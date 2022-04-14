Diamond Rio to headline Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

ARTHUR — Grammy Award-winning country group Diamond Rio will headline the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair this summer.

Diamond Rio will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The opening act will be local band Feudin’ Hillbillys.

The fair funs July 5 through 9 in Arthur.

Advanced tickets for the concert are $20 and available at moultriedouglascountyfair.com.

Diamond Rio hits include "Meet in the Middle," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "Beautiful Mess," "One More Day" and "Walkin' Away."

