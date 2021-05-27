 Skip to main content
Downtown Mattoon Lunch & Music concert series to start Friday
Downtown Mattoon Lunch & Music concert series to start Friday

MATTOON — The 2021 downtown Lunch & Music concert series is scheduled to kick off with a performance by Ron Easter and Friends on Friday.

"They always have special musical guests join them on stage for an afternoon of music fun," said concert series organizer Mike Kallis, owner of Sound Source Music Center, in his announcement.

Free concerts in the series are slated to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday, weather permitting, this summer at the band shell at Heritage Park, located at the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street. Concert-goers are invited to get lunch to go from downtown restaurants and bring lawn chairs with them to watch the concerts.

The summer concert series is sponsored by the Downtown Mattoon Merchants, with sponsorship support from Mattoon Artworks, the city of Mattoon, and Sound Source Music.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

