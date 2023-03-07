CHARLESTON — The annual Red, White and Blue Days festival is set on July 3 to feature a headlining country concert by "America's Got Talent" finalist Drake Milligan, also known for portraying Elvis Presley on television and in film.
Milligan, a native of Fort Wayne, Texas, was cast as a young Presley in the 2014 short film, "Nobody," and in CMT's 2017 series "Sun Records." Milligan went on to appear last year in season 17 of "America’s Got Talent," during which he performed a duet with country star Jon Pardi and ultimately placed third.
Since then, Milligan has scored a hit with a song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," that he performed on "America’s Got Talent" and then released on his 2022 album, "Dallas/Forth Worth."
"He's very entertaining. I like him a lot. He is very good," said Betty Coffrin, a member of Charleston's Fourth of July celebration committee.
Coffrin also noted that both Milligan and his July 3 opening act, country entertainer Alex Miller, both appeared on "American Idol." She said the growing prominence of performers from such talent shows has widened the variety of concerts available to the festival, which has focused in previous years on classic rock ’n’ roll and country acts of the past.
"It's opened up a whole different group of people to us," Coffrin said.
Miller, a native of Lancaster, Kentucky, was a contestant on season 19 of "American Idol" in 2021. He sang an original song called "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me" for his successful audition. He subsequently performed "I Walk the Line" by Johnny Cash and then "Silver Wings" by Merle Haggard as he advanced to the Showstoppers Round, where bowed out of the competition.
“One thing I really took away from it all is that I need to keep challenging myself. And, I’m just beginning to put that into practice," Miller said in a biography on his website.
His subsequent debut album, "Miller Time," includes "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me," plus singles such as “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You."
Milligan is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. July 3 at Morton Park following Miller's opening act at 6 p.m. Coffrin said the Fourth of July committee is already receiving inquiries, including from out of state, about both concerts and about admission, for which there is no cost as always at Red, White & Blue Days.
"They are kind of surprised when we say its free," Coffrin said.
Nugs, a 1-year-old Persia, rides in a cat stroller pushed by her owner, Sarah Easter of Charleston on Monday at Morton Park in Charleston during the Ped Parade that the Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club held as part of Red, White & Blue Days.
The Mattoon American Legion held a pancake breakfast Monday morning during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Pictured, from the left, are Dave Finley, Darrell Nees and George Birch work the griddle during the breakfast.
Rep. Mary Miller passes out candy at Red, White and Blue Days. Miller, an Eastern Illinois University alum and longtime Coles County Resident recently won the Republican primary race, setting her up to run in the upcoming general elections.
Bruce Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan and his band, portraying Springsteen's E Street Band, perform their Bruce in the USA show Sunday night during Red, White & Blue Days in Morton Park in Charleston.
Volunteer Bobbie Woolbright serves up all-you-can-eat ice cream to Karen Decker of Charleston and her great-nephew Wyatt Halsey and her great nieces Willow and Grace Halsey during Red, White & Blue Days on Sunday at Morton Park in Charleston. The ice cream sales help the Fourth of July Committee raise money for this annual celebration.
Scott Hood of Ashmore, at left, talks about his 1923 Ford T Bucket "Red Dragon" with Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
The 2022 Red, White & Blue Days celebration held activities during the long Fourth of July weekend at Morton Park in Charleston.
Dr. Robert Blagg rings Morton Park's honorary Liberty Bell Monday afternoon.
Joie Edershem waves to a semi truck during the Red, White and Blue Days parade. Edershem said her favorite part of the parade was the truck with "the biggest weewoo."
Bill Lair drives in the parade as a member of the Coles County Faith-Base Coalition for Racial Justice.
State Rep. Chris Miller drives a truck in the Red, White and Blue Days parade in support of his wife, Rep. Mary Miller's campaign.
Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley walks in the Red, White and Blue Days parade.
Coles County Fair Queen Emmalyn Walker waves to her subjects during the Red, White and Blue Days parade.
Milo Mason plays in the water next to Morton Park.
Caroline Neal-Hecksil does a cartwheel in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days.
Lily Davis cleans off from the bubble play area at Red, White and Blue Days.
A young boy plays in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days.
Caroline Neal-Hecksil does a cartwheel in the water play area set up by the Charleston Fire Department for Red, White and Blue Days.
Vivan Allen plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days.
Aubree Allen plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days.
Madden Bell plays in a bubble play area set up for Red, White and Blue Days.
A man, covered in bubbles, sits and watches as children enjoy the bubbles and water play areas set up at Red, White and Blue Days.
Rick K climbs a ladder as he and his Road Trip band perform The Village People's "YMCA" Sunday evening during Red, White & Blue Days atMorton Park in Charleston.
Andy Bays of Charleston and his 6-year-old son, Trey, look over cars on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.
