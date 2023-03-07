CHARLESTON — The annual Red, White and Blue Days festival is set on July 3 to feature a headlining country concert by "America's Got Talent" finalist Drake Milligan, also known for portraying Elvis Presley on television and in film.

Milligan, a native of Fort Wayne, Texas, was cast as a young Presley in the 2014 short film, "Nobody," and in CMT's 2017 series "Sun Records." Milligan went on to appear last year in season 17 of "America’s Got Talent," during which he performed a duet with country star Jon Pardi and ultimately placed third.

Since then, Milligan has scored a hit with a song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," that he performed on "America’s Got Talent" and then released on his 2022 album, "Dallas/Forth Worth."

"He's very entertaining. I like him a lot. He is very good," said Betty Coffrin, a member of Charleston's Fourth of July celebration committee.

Coffrin also noted that both Milligan and his July 3 opening act, country entertainer Alex Miller, both appeared on "American Idol." She said the growing prominence of performers from such talent shows has widened the variety of concerts available to the festival, which has focused in previous years on classic rock ’n’ roll and country acts of the past.

"It's opened up a whole different group of people to us," Coffrin said.

Miller, a native of Lancaster, Kentucky, was a contestant on season 19 of "American Idol" in 2021. He sang an original song called "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me" for his successful audition. He subsequently performed "I Walk the Line" by Johnny Cash and then "Silver Wings" by Merle Haggard as he advanced to the Showstoppers Round, where bowed out of the competition.

“One thing I really took away from it all is that I need to keep challenging myself. And, I’m just beginning to put that into practice," Miller said in a biography on his website.

His subsequent debut album, "Miller Time," includes "I'm Over You, So Get Over Me," plus singles such as “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You."

Milligan is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. July 3 at Morton Park following Miller's opening act at 6 p.m. Coffrin said the Fourth of July committee is already receiving inquiries, including from out of state, about both concerts and about admission, for which there is no cost as always at Red, White & Blue Days.

"They are kind of surprised when we say its free," Coffrin said.

More information about the Fourth of July celebration is available at https://charlestonredwhiteandblue.com/events/.