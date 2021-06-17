Earth, Wind & Fire and Get the Led Out to play Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA — The Peoria Civic Center has recently announced upcoming performances from Earth Wind & Fire and Led Zeppelin Tribute Band "Get the Led Out."

Legendary music group, Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at Peoria Civic Center Theater Sunday, October 3. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Toyota Box Office.

2020 marked Earth, Wind & Fire's year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment, one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

They've won nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music.

Get the Led Out returns to the Peoria Civic Center Theater at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Toyota Box Office.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.