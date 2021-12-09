Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at State Farm Center this spring

CHAMPAIGN — The State Farm Center will host Earth, Wind & Fire at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6.

They join the venue’s spring lineup that includes the Broadway shows "Madagascar" and "Hairspray", as well as Christian rock group For King & Country.

2020 marked a year-long celebration of Earth, Wind & Fire's 50th anniversary in entertainment that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. In 2019 their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and released 23 albums. They've won nine Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets are currently on sale at StateFarmCenter.com, over the phone at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.