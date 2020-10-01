Eastern Illinois University Panther Marching Band to live-stream annual fall concert

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Panther Marching Band will be presenting its annual fall concert on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at O’Brien Stadium on the EIU campus.

They will perform their traditional pregame show, popular standards such as "Runaway Baby," "September" and "Believer" as well as new section favorites such as "Starships," "Tom Sawyer" by Rush and "Through the Fire and Flames" by DragonForce.

Panther Marching Band Color Guard members will also perform solos and as a full ensemble in several special features. They will be joined by the Pink Panther Dance Team and the EIU Cheerleading Squad.

Drum major Jaida Brockman, a music education major and flautist, stated, “The Panther Marching Band has been working hard on a lot of music this season, performing for the campus community weekly to spread school spirit and entertain the student body. We are all very excited to share all these tunes (and more!) to an online audience! Though this season is unlike any other, we are grateful to have the chance to bring a variety of energizing and entertaining tunes to everyone's living rooms!”

Join the Doudna YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/XU98ZMOhZxM.