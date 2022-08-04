Five Mile House to host Scotch-Irish music performance

CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a performance of traditional Scotch-Irish music Sunday, Aug. 7.

The Five Mile House Foundation reported that Joe Readnour of Moweaqua will demonstrate several forms of bagpipes from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and may appear in his kilt. Readnour, a newcomer to the house's musical programs, also plays the fiddle and a variety of instruments.

Sunday's open house also will feature Gary Foster, a retired sociologist-anthropologist, giving a presentation at 2:30 p.m. on “Traditional Live Traps and Their Role On the Frontier.” The event will include the Five Mile House gift shop wagon, blacksmithing demonstrations, spinning guild demonstrations, and children’s activities from 1 to 4 p.m., as well.