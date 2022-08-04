Five Mile House to host Scotch-Irish music performance

CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a performance of traditional Scotch-Irish music Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Five Mile House Foundation reported that Joe Readnour of Moweaqua will demonstrate several forms of bagpipes from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and may appear in his kilt. Readnour, a newcomer to the house's musical programs, also plays the fiddle and a variety of instruments.
Sunday's open house also will feature Gary Foster, a retired sociologist-anthropologist, giving a presentation at 2:30 p.m. on “Traditional Live Traps and Their Role On the Frontier.” The event will include the Five Mile House gift shop wagon, blacksmithing demonstrations, spinning guild demonstrations, and children’s activities from 1 to 4 p.m., as well.
The Five Mile House, built in the 1840s five miles from the Charleston square, was a way station for early settlers in Coles County. The site also includes an 1880-built barn that was moved to the house's grounds in recent years and is now an event venue. The house is located at the northeast corner of Illinois Route 130 and Westfield Road south of Charleston.
Joe Readnour of Moweaqua plays the fiddle during a past Bluegrass Music Jam at Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. He is scheduled to perform traditional Scotch-Irish music from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Five Mile House in Charleston.