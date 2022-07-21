Flat Mountain bluegrass show planned at Five Mile House

CHARLESTON — The historic Five Mile House is scheduled to host a bluegrass concert, spinning and weaving history presentation, and other activities on Sunday.

The Five Mile House Foundation reported that the open house at 1-4 p.m. will begin with Flat Mountain performing its "energetic, toe-tappin' music." Flat Mountain’s sound is described by the group as contemporary bluegrass, featuring driving instrumentals and soaring three-part harmonies.

At 2:30 p.m., presenter Val Gaddis will provide a sketch of the history of spinning and weaving and related equipment. The presentation will also address the political impact of the Acadians, Cajuns, Cherokee, and cotton on this trade.

Other activities will include demonstrations of blacksmithing and spinning, plus sales of handmade wares from vendors and items created by Five Mile House volunteers for the gift shop wagon. Visitors are also encouraged to take a stroll through the butterfly garden on the corner by the house.