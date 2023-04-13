CHARLESTON — Jackson Avenue Coffee, 708 Jackson Ave., welcomes guitarist, folk artist and singer songwriter Mark Dvorak at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Dvorak is currently working on his 20th CD release "Live & Alone," recorded in an empty concert hall during the height of the pandemic lockdown. He is also planning to publish his fourth book of essays, "31 Winters," which reflects on his long journey through music and teaching.

“At this stage of the game,” said the singer from his home outside Chicago, Illinois, “I feel like I’m doing my best work.”

The Chicago Tribune has called Dvorak “masterful,” and the Fox Valley Folk Festival describes him as “a living archive of song and style.”

There is no admission charge for the concert, but a free will donation will be accepted.