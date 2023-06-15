MATTOON — Jim Glaspy and Susan Martin will be performing in a free gospel bluegrass concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Maranatha Baptist Church 3400 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon.

The public is welcome.

Glaspy began playing bass at the age of 4. At 8 he was playing mandolin. He started banjo at age 9 and at 12 he started playing guitar. Between the ages of 12 and 18 years, he played many other instruments and at 18 he began playing the dobro. By the age of 20 he had added hammer and lap dulcimers to his list of instruments.