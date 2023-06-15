MATTOON — Jim Glaspy and Susan Martin will be performing in a free gospel bluegrass concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Maranatha Baptist Church 3400 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon.
The public is welcome.
Glaspy began playing bass at the age of 4. At 8 he was playing mandolin. He started banjo at age 9 and at 12 he started playing guitar. Between the ages of 12 and 18 years, he played many other instruments and at 18 he began playing the dobro. By the age of 20 he had added hammer and lap dulcimers to his list of instruments.
Raised playing bluegrass and Irish music with the Hickory Hollow Band, he has toured with Bob Emberton and Amazing Grass. Later he started the Hickory Creek Band, then Lonesome Highway and Crossties. He has also played with bluegrass legend Mac Wiseman, country legend Gov. Jimmy Davis, Keith Whitley, and Albert Lee. He is a member of the Dillard Band alongside Bluegrass Hall of Famer Rodney Dillard , and has recorded with R&B legend Kim Burrell. He also performs award winning shows in Branson with James Garrett.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!