Grand Turn to kick off Linn Park Gatherings
The Grand Turn Band will open the 2021 Linn Park Gatherings in Martinsville this Saturday 

 Submitted photo

MARTINSVILLE — The Grand Turn Band will open the 2021 season of the Linn Park Gatherings at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Linn Park Amphitheater.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and spend the summer evening listening to these talented musicians. Upcoming gatherings include Doug Haddix and Kurt Williamson on June 19, The Singing Cowboy & his trained horses on June 26, and a night of worship with Jake Hoult & the Casey UMC Worship Band on July 10.

The free summer concerts are sponsored by Martinsville on the Move’s Changing Hands Resale Shoppe. Concessions will be available.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

