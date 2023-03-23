CHARLESTON — When San Francisco-based music group Ensemble Mik Nawooj presents its Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience March 30 at the Doudna Fine Arts Center, it will be the culmination of what composer JooWan Kim, along with co-founder Christopher Nicholas, describes as "something of a type and scale that has never been done before – around 20 performers on stage with a fusion of hip-hop and classical – the end result has a vibrant energy, beauty, and identity all of its own.”

The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience will feature music by Mozart, Bach and Beethoven deconstructed and reimagined with rapper Unity Lewis, and turf dancer Yung Phil on stage with a 19-piece orchestra with full strings, woodwinds, French horn and more.

In addition, the concert will feature “Parangsae” (Blue Bird), a piece based on the Korean folk tune of the same title, and a screening of their new documentary “Method Sampling: How to Build the Future Together.”

When asked, during a recent interview with the JG-TC, about how the idea of melding hip-hop with classical music came about, he told the story of a time where, during this classical music studies, he felt frustrated with the "contemporary music aesthetic" he felt was outdated, and brought an MC to to his composition department recital, and was surprised to discoverer how much the audience enjoyed it.

"After the 'incident,' my MC suggested we make an album and I spent the next six months writing an hour of music I didn’t understand," Kim went on to say. "Then I started actually getting into hip-hop by jumping into the '90s classics. I felt like I was dipped into the river of hip-hop by Dre and reborn as a free musician. It wasn’t something I tried to 'invent' at all. It was an accidental discovery."

And yet, when asked about any pitfalls he may have been hoping to avoid in fusing two types of music not often seen as having much in common, he replied that still does not think of the Hip-Hop Orchestra as "fusion" in the same terms applied to the combination of jazz and rock, describing that term as "a simple mixture that lacks generative force."

"Our underlying principle is called 'method sampling,' which is a way of borrowing foreign rationales and by reframing them to spark innovation and drastic changes," he said, a method he elaborates as "a process of generating something novel that is at the same time useful, a principle of innovation. In method sampling, we distinguish “method” and “culture”. Method is a system of knowledge or technology that allows certain things to “be” and culture is something that grows around such technology with unique variations based on the historical as well as geographical specifications."

When asked to reflect on hip-hop's future as it enters it's 50th anniversary and beyond he replied, "I think hip-hop is going through a process of canonization like jazz has done. A little less raw but still formidable and robust. Remember, jazz also started as “jungle music”, “hot music” then became the cultural legacy of high merit. In my opinion, hip-hop is one of the great inventions of America in recent times."

"As for the future of hip-hop," he continued, "I’m not certain as I’m not a genuine hip-hop practitioner. I’m still a composer who accidentally stumbled upon a mechanism that was embedded in the sampling process in hip-hop and developed it to discover a new land that has yet to be inhabited."