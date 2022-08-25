Home School Band Program to start rehearsals

MATTOON — The Home School Band Program of Central Illinois, under the direction of Chris Keniley, will start rehearsals beginning in September for their second season in Mattoon.

This past season an average of 30 homeschooled musicians participated in a concert band style ensemble featuring percussion, brass and woodwinds instruments.

This season the program will be expanding to add strings, keyboards, electronic instruments (with restrictions) and acoustic instruments such as guitar, bass, banjo and ukulele. Home school musicians will need to know basic music reading and technique on chosen instruments in order to participate.

A beginners woodwind and brass class is available to help develop the skills needed to participate.. Both home school programs are free and an instrument is required to participate. Donations are appreciated to help offset printing and music costs.

The Home School Band Program will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S 9th St. in Mattoon on Fridays starting in September.