Horse trainer, cowboy singer, to perform at Linn Park Gathering

MARTINSVILLE — David Davis, horse trainer, cowboy preacher, singer and songwriter will be bringing his trained horses to Linn Park in Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

David and his black and white Overos have performed at such prestigious events as free style reining at the Quarter Horse Congress, AQHA, APHA, ApHC world championships, NRHA Futurity, and horse fairs all over the Unites States. David has also won three world championships in reining.

In addition to an exhibition with his trained horses, David will include ministry in word and song, presenting the gospel message. His music includes contemporary Christian music, as well as original Christian country music written and recorded by David on his album "God Given Dream”. His single, Never Change, climbed to No. 18 on the Power Source Christian Country Chart, and he has released another single, "You'll Reap What You Sow," that did well on the charts.

This event at Linn Park sponsored by is Martinsville On The Move. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information on this or future Linn Park gatherings, contact Brenda Littlejohn at 217-232-3232.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.