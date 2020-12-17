Illinois State Fair grandstand acts announced for 2021

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair is excited to announce seven confirmed Illinois Lottery Grandstand acts for 2021.
This is the first time the Illinois State Fair has announced and gone on-sale with grandstand acts prior to the new year. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.
Toby Keith takes the stage for the fair's Veterans Day on Sunday, August 15. Keith has gone on 11 USO Tours and entertained nearly 256,000 troops in 18 countries. Craig Morgan will open for the two-time Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year.
On Tuesday, August 17, Chris Young will take the stage for Agriculture Day. The “Raised on Country” singer and songwriter will be accompanied by Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith.
Coming straight off her Female Artist of the Year nomination at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan will play the grandstand on Friday, August 20.
Saturday, August 14, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform.
Since their emergence in 2014, Badflower has shared the stage with the likes of Cage the Elephant, Soundgarden and Ghost. They will be on the grandstand stage Thursday, August 19.
George Thorogood has been generating hit songs since 1975. His "Good to be Bad" Tour will also include .38 Special on Sunday, August 22.
The Traveling Salvation Show will return in 2021. This up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the music of Neil Diamond will be featured at a free show on Monday, August 16.
“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”
In addition to the grandstand lineup, fairgoers will now have the option of buying premium tickets in our new seating area called The Blue Ribbon Zone. The price of this ticket includes a seat at a high-top table with accompanying bar stool, finger foods served to ticketholders prior to the concert, and a designated waitstaff at your service throughout the show.
Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
