Illinois State Fair grandstand acts announced for 2021

George Thorogood has been generating hit songs since 1975. His "Good to be Bad" Tour will also include .38 Special on Sunday, August 22.

The Traveling Salvation Show will return in 2021. This up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the music of Neil Diamond will be featured at a free show on Monday, August 16.

“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”

In addition to the grandstand lineup, fairgoers will now have the option of buying premium tickets in our new seating area called The Blue Ribbon Zone. The price of this ticket includes a seat at a high-top table with accompanying bar stool, finger foods served to ticketholders prior to the concert, and a designated waitstaff at your service throughout the show.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.