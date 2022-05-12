Invisible Spiders to invade downtown Mattoon for Artworks

MATTOON — Invisible Spiders are planning to invade downtown Mattoon on Saturday during Artworks.

This newly formed band, comprising five Mattoon youths ages 8-11, will take the stage at 10:45 a.m. at the Heritage Park Bandshell as part of the live entertainment at this annual art festival. The event also will offer art vendors, children's craft activities, food trucks, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, the Invisible Spiders band was formed by friends Beckett Hild and Layne Kircher, both 11. Becket said Sound Source Music Center's performance band program helped them recruit three other young musicians — Charlotte "Charlie" Compton, Brooks Overton, and Adalyn "Addie" Young.

"I just want to hang out with friends and go out and play a lot," Layne said. The guitarist looks forward to adding Guns N' Roses' take on "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" to their set list.

Beckett, who plays ukulele and guitar, said his favorite song to perform is "Wipeout" by The Surfaris because it has some "pretty cool chords." However, Beckett said he is so excited about being in a band that he mouths along to all the tunes belted out by lead singer Adalyn.

The band got its name during a practice at Sound Source. Brooks said when he was staring into space and was asked what we was looking at, he replied "an invisible spider." The band then snapped up this idea for band name at the suggestion of instructor, Jon Clarkson. The young musicians now wear matching black band shirts with white lettering and webs.

Brooks, who is the drummer, said his favorite song to play is "Eight Days a Week" by The Beatles because he gets to do "cool stuff on the drums." He has gotten a nickname from his bandmates based on one of the other songs in their set list — "Wild Thing" by The Troggs.

"This song is dedicated to our resident 'wild thing!," Adalyn exclaimed during a recent practice. Brooks explained later, "I'm a wrestler and I am really wild."

Their band held its debut concert May 6 at the Lone Elm Room in the train depot. Adalyn said she was nervous about being on stage, but is proud that Clarkson told them afterwards that none of the Invisible Spiders looked nervous.

Adalyn said she likes singing a rock n' roll version of Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off" and Charlotte, who plays ukulele, said she enjoys performing "Memories" by Maroon 5. Both girls said they enjoy the camaraderie of being in a band.

"I really like it because when I play I get to play with other people and not just by myself," Charlotte said.

