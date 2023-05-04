MATTOON — Prominent YouTube guitarist and songwriter Josh Snodgrass will be performing at Word of Life Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

The concert will feature a time of worship, instrumental renditions of popular Christian hymns and Josh sharing his testimony. In 2020, his music started to gain traction on YouTube and his channel now has garnered nearly 40 million views.

“It’s been exciting to have my music enjoyed by so many people, especially during the difficulties of these past few years. My hope is that it can be inspiring and bring people closer to God in the midst of a troubled world”.

Snodgrass originally learned to play guitar at the age of six from his father. After playing in church during his childhood years, he learned a rare technique, called hybrid picking which allows Snodgrass to play the melody, bass line and chords all at the same time on an acoustic guitar. You can listen to Josh’s music on YouTube or at JoshSnodgrass.com.

Word of Life Baptist Church is located at 700 Shelby Ave. Admission is free.