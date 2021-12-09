 Skip to main content
Judas Priest to play Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA — Judas Priest will be kicking off its "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour," alongside special guests Queensryche, at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 4.

Tickets are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com or at the Toyota Box Office, which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Judas Priest are a heavy metal band that came together in 1969 in Birmingham, U.K., with current members Ian Hill, Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Scott Travis, and Richie Faulkner. They rose in popularity with their album "British Steel" in 1980 and have sold millions of copies of their albums over the years.

Their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour will take them to 18 cities in North America before they go on their international tour.

