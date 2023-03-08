SHELBYVILLE — The Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes Gallery in downtown Shelbyville will sponsor its first Musicians Club meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

The intent of this new group is to create an environment where music enthusiasts (musicians and non-musicians) can network, learn and experience music at no cost.

This event is open to all age groups and skill levels. When a member comes to the first meeting, they will be welcomed and surveyed to determine their areas of interest and level of knowledge and expertise. Then the group will work toward providing the correct forum to meet the attendee's individual expectations and needs.

Educational opportunities at this event include:

Lessons: including guitar, keyboard, harmonica, bass guitar, trumpet, drums and percussion, music theory and arrangement, voice, songwriting, sound and video production.

Songwriting: Participants will work together to critique and help individuals ﬁnish their songs. Once a song is complete, the songwriter is afforded the opportunity to record.

Recording studio/stage: Musicians will have access state-of-the-art recording equipment in the GK Dove Musicians Studio. The stage is used for live performances, CD release parties, recording and practice. Sound engineering, artist website design and electronic music instruction are also available.

Instructors/members: Quality instruction is provided by the group's volunteers. All instructors are working musicians; many have or are currently pursuing college degrees.

Flourishes Gallery is at 140 1/2 Main St., Shelbyville; take the elevator to the second floor.

For more information, inquire at blacktr@yahoo.com or call 618-531-7053.