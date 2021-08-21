Legacy ensemble to perform 2 concerts in Mattoon parks

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts Ensemble of Central Illinois plans to perform two concerts over the weekend to wrap up its summer concert series.

The first performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Coles and Moultrie Counties Relay for Life event at Peterson Park. The second concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Lytle Park and will celebrate the ensemble's first season. Both concerts will feature hit music from Michael Jackson, Queen, and the animated film "Frozen."

More than 50 musicians have participated in Legacy's seven concerts this spring and summer. The ensemble continues to invite musicians of all ages and abilities to participate in this weekend's concerts and in future projects this fall and winter.

For more information on concerts and participating, contact program director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786, visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.

