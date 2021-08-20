Legacy ensemble to perform two concerts in Mattoon parks

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts Ensemble of Central Illinois plans to perform two concerts over the weekend to wrap up its summer concert series.
The first performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Coles and Moultrie Counties
Relay for Life event at Peterson Park. The second concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Lytle Park and will celebrate the ensemble's first season. Both concerts will feature hit music from Michael Jackson, Queen, and the animated film "Frozen."
More than 50 musicians have participated in Legacy's seven
concerts this spring and summer. The ensemble continues to invite musicians of all ages and abilities to participate in this weekend's concerts and in future projects this fall and winter.
For more information on concerts and participating, contact program director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786, visit
www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.
PHOTOS: drive-in concert by the Charleston Community Band at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
drive-in concert 1 07.02.20.JPG
The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
drive-in concert 2 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 3 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 4 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 5 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 6 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 7 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 8 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 9 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 10 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 11 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 12 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 13 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 14 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 15 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 16 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 17 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 18 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 19 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 20 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 21 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 22 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 23 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 24 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 25 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 26 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 27 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 28 07.02.20.JPG
drive-in concert 29 07.02.20.JPG
