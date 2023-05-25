Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts Community Showband is ready to begin its third season with rehearsals and performances in June, July, and August.

Legacy is known for performing a variety of "greatest hits" from legendary artists and bands. This summer's show will include music from The Beatles and the return of the popular Queen show performed in 2021.

The showband consists of a full rhythm section. Past shows also featured a drumline and large hand drum section.

Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois encourages musicians of all walks of life to participate. Music is arranged so players of all abilities can join.

Rehearsals and most performances are on Sundays throughout the summer including a Saturday performance during the Coles County Relay for Life. Musicians are welcome to participate at one or all events.

Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois is under the direction of Chris Keniley and a music program provided by Chris K Music Lessons and Instrument Repairs.

To participate or learn more about Legacy visit ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.