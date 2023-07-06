MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois invites community musicians to participate in their upcoming show on Sunday, July 23, as they present selections by The Beatles.

Two rehearsals are scheduled for the July performance, including Sunday, July 16, and before the concert on the 23rd. Legacy Performing Arts features musicians of various ages and instruments from all over Central Illinois and parts of Indiana.

The July 23 performance will be held at Heritage Park, 105 S. 17th in Mattoon, across from the train depot. This is a free concert. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Legacy Performing Arts also accepts donations to help fund promotions and special events. This concert is sponsored by the Mattoon Arts Council.

To learn more about rehearsals or join in on the July 23 performance, contact director Chris Keniley at LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com or visit ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy