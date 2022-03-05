Legacy Performing Arts seeks musicians to join upcoming performance season

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois brings musicians of all ages and abilities together to perform in a unique and dynamic musical setting.

In 2021 Legacy welcomed over 60 musicians throughout their performance season and featured musicians from all over Central Illinois.

Instrumentation includes wood wind, brass, string, percussion, piano, guitar, bass, synth, drumline and more. Music includes a variety of “greatest hits” and popular movie soundtracks. Sheet music is available for all ability levels including beginners.

Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois encourages musicians of all walks of life to participate in this family friendly, community music ensemble. This includes amateurs, families, seasoned musicians, beginners, school and college students, band directors, cover musicians and more.

Rehearsals are on select Sundays in March at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon and performances begin in May. Musicians are welcome to participate at one or all rehearsals and performances.

A full list of rehearsals and performances for Legacy Performing Arts are available at www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy.

To participate or learn more about Legacy visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.

Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois is under the Direction of Chris Keniley and a music program provided by Chris K Music Lessons and Instrument Repairs.

