Legacy Performing Arts to hold concert

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois will be presenting a concert on Sunday, June 26, featuring musical hits from Michael Jackson.

Music selections will include "Thriller," "Beat It," "Bad," and "Man in the Mirror." The concert will start with a performance from Legacy's percussion section and will be followed by the all-ages show band.

The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Burgess Osborne Auditorium in Mattoon. Donations are appreciated.

Featured musicians this concert include Justin Hunt (trombone, Mattoon), Alana Jackson (violin, Effingham), David Barnett (bari saxophone, Atwood), Kris Jacobs (marimba, Mattoon), Ryder Wilcox-Rich (piano, Arcola), Nate Huddleston (marimba, Mattoon), Rosha Carter (French horn, Mattoon) and director Chris Keniley (trumpet, Mattoon).

Legacy's Show-Band consists of over 40 active musicians from all over Central Illinois and Indiana. Experience ranges from beginners learning how to play in a large ensemble to professionals.

Legacy's upcoming rehearsals and concert on July 24 will feature the music from the Disney movie "Encanto." Experienced musicians who would like to participate will need to contact director Chris Keniley.

To participate or learn more about Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois, visit ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy, the group's Facebook page.

