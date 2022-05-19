Legacy Performing Arts to present the music of Elvis Presley

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois will to present music of "Elvis Presley" on Sunday, May 22, at the Burgess Osborne Auditorium in Mattoon.

The concert, which begins at 3:30 p.m., is free, but donations are appreciated.

Music includes "Heartbreak Hotel", "Blue Suede Shoes," and  "Suspicious Minds." The concert will start with a performance from Legacy's drum section with the all-ages show band to follow.

Featured musicians include Justin Hunt (trombone), Alexis Starke (clarinet), David Barnett (bari saxophone), Kris Jacobs (tenor saxophone), Ryder Wilcox-Rich (piano), Nate Huddleston (vibes/malletstation), and director Chris Keniley (trumpet).

Legacy's show band consists of over 40 active musicians from all over Central Illinois and Indiana. Experience ranges from absolute beginners learning how to play in a large ensemble to professionals.

Upcoming shows in June and July will feature the music of "Michael Jackson" and the hit Disney movie "Encanto." Legacy will also make an appearance at the Coles County Relay for Life in August performing clips of past and current shows.

To participate or learn more about Legacy go to ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.

