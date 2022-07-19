LOCASH to bring 'Beach Boys' song, other hits to Bagelfest

MATTOON — Preston Brust and Chris Lucas of the country duo LOCASH know a thing or two about harmony after scoring hit songs such as “One Big Country Song” and “I Know Somebody."

Then, the duo met The Beach Boys last summer in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after that legendary band's concert there. The meeting included a recording session in LOCASH's tour bus that yielded the duo's summer 2022 hit song "Beach Boys," featuring The Beach Boys’ co-founder Mike Love and longtime bandmate Bruce Johnston.

Lucas said recording with their musical idols was an amazing experience.

"Their harmonies are brilliant. We basically go to be schooled by The Beach Boys," said Lucas, who grew up in Baltimore, Maryland.

As the "Beach Boys" hit single builds on its tally of more than 2.6 million global streams, LOCASH is scheduled to bring its ongoing Woods & Water Tour, named after its new album, to Bagelfest in Mattoon. The duo's high-energy country concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Grimes Field in Peterson Park.

Brust, who was raised in Kokomo, Indiana, by way of Arkansas, said every musical artist wants to have a hit summer song, so he and Lucas feel honored that "Beach Boys" will forever become part of county music fans' memories of summer 2022.

"It's pretty cool to have a summer single," Brust said. "We are hoping the single will continue to climb the charts and become even more of a staple."

The hit single, which features a variation on The Beach Boys' "I Get Around" lyrics, also has been marked by continuing collaboration between the band and LOCASH.

On Feb. 6, The Beach Boys invited LOCASH to join them onstage during their sold-out show on Feb. 6 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, to debut "Beach Boys" and announce it as their next single. LOCASH returned the favor on May 1 at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, inviting The Beach Boys to join them as a surprise guest during their set.

In addition, LOCASH welcomed The Beach Boys to a May 27 sold-out performance at the Grand Ole Opry that had been the band's debut at this iconic show.

“It was a blast to collaborate with LOCASH on their new single ‘Beach Boys,’" Mike Love said a LOCASH press release. "I felt honored to have been asked to join vocal forces with LOCASH and sing on a song that nods respectively to The Beach Boys. I feel that this song will quickly become a summer favorite across many genres."

Brust and Lucas, who also have penned hit songs "You Gonna Fly" for Keith Urban and "Truck Yeah" for Tim McGraw, said they enjoy the summertime atmosphere of performing outdoor concerts at festivals, so they are looking forward to being at Bagelfest.