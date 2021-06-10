Marshall City Band concert this Friday

MARSHALL — The Marshall City Band will perform their second concert of the 146th season this Friday, June 11, on the Clark County Courthouse lawn at 8 p.m. under the direction of Blake Reynolds.

The concert will include “Rough-Riders”, “Toccata For Band”, “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber”, Sousa’s “The Glory of the Yankee Navy March”, “Folk Dances”, “Appalachian Morning”, “Selections from Chicago”, “An Irish Rhapsody”, “The Crosley March”, and conclude with “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

The Clarksville Baptist Church will provide refreshments during this week’s concert.

Band concerts are free and open to the public and held each Friday evening through Aug. 13. In conjunction with most concerts, many organizations will host ice cream socials and provide refreshments alongside The Lions Club antique popcorn wagon.

