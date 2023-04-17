MATTOON — The Mattoon Community Concert Band is returning and has scheduled its first rehearsal on Monday, April 17, in preparation for the summer performance season.
Musicians of all ages are invited to attend this rehearsal from 7-8:15 p.m. in Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave.
Additional information is available by contacting the band director, Jessica Closson, at jessicaclosson@mcusd2.com.
