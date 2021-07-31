 Skip to main content
Mattoon Community Concert Band to hold last show of season

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

The Mattoon Community Concert Band performs "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" during its joint show with the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble on Sunday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Community Concert Band's last performance of the 2021 Summer Concert Series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, under the gazebo at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home, 201 Lafayette Ave East.

Entry to the concert will be free and open to the public.

Audience members are asked to bring lawn chairs, socially distance, and wear a mask for this concert. The show will be 30-45 minutes long and will feature music ranging from patriotic favorites to music from the Beatles and the "Harry Potter" films.

