Mattoon High School band, vocal directors invite alumni to perform with them at concerts

MATTOON — Retiring Mattoon High School Director of Bands Todd Black and Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas built close bonds with many of their students through countless practices and concerts over the years.

Now, Black and Dallas have invited their alumni to perform with them on Tuesday, May 10, for their final concerts at the high school. The choir is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, with alumni joining in on "Seasons of Love" from "Rent." The band is set to perform at 8 p.m. in the main gym, with jazz band alumni joining in on "In the Mood" and concert band alumni joining in on "American Symphony" from "Mr. Holland's Opus."

Todd Black

While planning for his final spring concert, Black said he heard from alumni asking if they could come and perform with him once again. Black said a performance invitation was posted on Facebook and received responses from alumni going back throughout his 31-year career with the Mattoon School District.

"I am very honored to say the least and really looking forward to seeing them," Black said.

The Mattoon native's career at the district began with him becoming band director at the junior high school on South Ninth Street after Richard Icenogle, who had directed Black as a student, retired from this post. Black became band director at the high school four years later. Black said "In the Mood," popularized by big band leader Glenn Miller, has been a song list staple for his jazz band throughout his career.

Black said he and his concert band were introduced to "American Symphony" when they got to attend a preview showing of "Mr. Holland's Opus" in late 1995 at the Mattoon movie theater. In the film, high school music teacher Glenn Holland gets to conduct a premiere performance of his "American Symphony" composition with his alumni at the close of his long tenure.

"That song and that story of how music touches people is really dear to my heart," Black said. He added that he feels blessed to be able to have a final concert with his students and alumni, adding that so many other school music directors who retired during the COVID-19 pandemic's shutdowns did not get this opportunity.

Alumni performing are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, to set up and rehearse. Interested alumni can contact percussion instructor Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786 or email info@ChrisKMusic.com for more details.

Angi Dallas

The retiring vocal music director began her career with the district in 1996 as a music teacher at the former Columbian and Lincoln elementary schools, where she had been a student while growing up in Mattoon. In addition, she has led the district's color guard and winter guard programs since 1992.

"I loved being back in the community where I grew up in and working with such amazing students and staff," Dallas said.

In 1998, Dallas transferred to Franklin and Hawthorne elementary schools when they became fifth-to-sixth-grade centers. She later became vocal music director for Mattoon Middle School and the high school in 2001. Her final middle school concert is set for 6 p.m. May 17, in the Wildcat Gym.

Dallas said she got to work closely with many of the same students for several years in a row while seeing them progress as vocalists from middle school through high school, and from elementary level on during her early years. A lot of alumni have stayed in contact with Dallas after graduation, so the invitation to perform with her at her final high school concert quickly garnered affirmative responses.

"Alumni are coming back to join us. Some are traveling quite a distance to be here, which is absolutely awesome. I am very excited," Dallas said. She added that "Seasons of Love" from 1996 Broadway musical "Rent" became a favorite for her vocalists because of its positive, life affirming message about the value of love, so it was a natural pick for a performance by alumni.

The alumni taking part in her final high school concert should report to the old choir room at 6 p.m. For more information regarding the alumni performance, email angidallas@mcusd2.com.

