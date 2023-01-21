 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon High School Students selected for All-State

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon High School Pride of the Greenwave Band Program, under the direction of Justin Hunt, has five students selected to participate in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State Conference in Peoria.

Kyla Abbott, flute, and Gabe Freeman, percussion, have been selected to participate in the All-State Concert Band. Luke Ferris, trumpet, Keenan Kersh, percussion and Kaylin Richey, violin, have been selected to participate in the All-State Orchestra. The groups will rehearse and perform at the Peoria Civic Center Jan. 26–28.

Selection to the festival is the highest honor that can be achieved by a high school musician. Musicians are selected by a stringent audition in October.

+4 
Kyla Abbott, MHS Allstate

Abbott
+4 
Kaylin Richey, MHS Allstate

Richey
+4 
Keenan Kersh, MHS Allstate

Kersh
+4 
Gabe Freeman, MHS Allstate

Freeman
+4 
Luke Ferris, MHS Allstate

Ferris
