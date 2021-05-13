 Skip to main content
Mattoon Middle School to hold play on campus, concert at park
alert top story

Mattoon Middle School to hold play on campus, concert at park

'Wizard of Oz, Jr.'

Students prepare an Oz scene canvas for the Mattoon Middle School eighth-grade drama class production of "Wizard of Oz, Jr" at 6 p.m. Friday at the school.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MATTOON MIDDLE SCHOOL

MATTOON — Students at Mattoon Middle School plan to hold a production of "Wizard of Oz Jr." Friday on campus and then a spring concert Saturday at Lytle Park.

The school's eighth-grade drama class will perform their spring musical at 6 p.m. Friday at the school. Art teacher Julia Colombo has said students in her eighth-grade "Applied Arts" class have been working hard to create the stage sets for this production.

Colombo has said the students transformed seven extra-large ViewSonic boxes into canvases for various scenes in the play during the course of several weeks. She said they were able to construct a cornfield, a forest, Munchkinland and Oz with help from students in other classes.

Following the "Wizard of Oz Jr." event, students in the middle school's band and choir will perform a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the the Lytle Park band shell/pavilion. Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the show.

More information is available by calling the school at 217-238-5800.

