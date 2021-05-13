Mattoon Middle School to hold play on campus, concert at park

MATTOON — Students at Mattoon Middle School plan to hold a production of "Wizard of Oz Jr." Friday on campus and then a spring concert Saturday at Lytle Park.

The school's eighth-grade drama class will perform their spring musical at 6 p.m. Friday at the school. Art teacher Julia Colombo has said students in her eighth-grade "Applied Arts" class have been working hard to create the stage sets for this production.

Colombo has said the students transformed seven extra-large ViewSonic boxes into canvases for various scenes in the play during the course of several weeks. She said they were able to construct a cornfield, a forest, Munchkinland and Oz with help from students in other classes.

Following the "Wizard of Oz Jr." event, students in the middle school's band and choir will perform a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the the Lytle Park band shell/pavilion. Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the show.