Neoga Area Community Cantata to perform

NEOGA — Neoga Area Community Cantata performers have been preparing since early October for this year’s performance of the 17th annual cantata, entitled “God With Us”.

This year's cantata will showcase arrangements and complex orchestrations of many traditional Christmas songs along with contemporary arrangements.

A total of eight numbers will be performed by the 28-member choir. Seth James will once again be providing narration for the program as he will be accompanied on the piano this year by Carter Davis.