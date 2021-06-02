 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neoga Days festival to return Thursday-Saturday after 2020 cancellation
0 comments

Neoga Days festival to return Thursday-Saturday after 2020 cancellation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks about reopening of Illinois next week as COVID cases decline.

NEOGA — The annual Neoga Days Festival is scheduled to return Thursday-Sunday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnival rides and food booths will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Jennings Park on the west side of Neoga. Carnival armband passes will be available for $25 at 5-10 p.m. each evening.

The main stage lineup will feature the Neoga Days pageant at 7 p.m. Thursday; a Reverend Robert blues concert at 5-7 p.m. and 3 Gun Whiskey at 7-10 p.m. Friday; and Sound City at noon-3 p.m., Brooke Rupel at 3-4 p.m., Stone Blue at 4-6  p.m., Music Feud at 6-7 p.m., and Vivacious Audio at 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Entry to the main stage events will be free.

In addition, JANE DOE will perform 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Big Guns will play 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday in the beer garden.

Other activities will include a farm machinery show on Thursday and Friday, a Knights of Columbus chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, and parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, with community volunteer Kirby Davis as the grand marshal.

More information is available at http://www.neoga.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/NeogaDays/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coachella will finally return in 2022

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News