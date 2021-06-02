Neoga Days festival to return Thursday-Saturday after 2020 cancellation

NEOGA — The annual Neoga Days Festival is scheduled to return Thursday-Sunday after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnival rides and food booths will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Jennings Park on the west side of Neoga. Carnival armband passes will be available for $25 at 5-10 p.m. each evening.

The main stage lineup will feature the Neoga Days pageant at 7 p.m. Thursday; a Reverend Robert blues concert at 5-7 p.m. and 3 Gun Whiskey at 7-10 p.m. Friday; and Sound City at noon-3 p.m., Brooke Rupel at 3-4 p.m., Stone Blue at 4-6 p.m., Music Feud at 6-7 p.m., and Vivacious Audio at 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Entry to the main stage events will be free.

In addition, JANE DOE will perform 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Big Guns will play 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday in the beer garden.

Other activities will include a farm machinery show on Thursday and Friday, a Knights of Columbus chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, and parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, with community volunteer Kirby Davis as the grand marshal.