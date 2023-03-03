MATTOON — Singer/songwriter Allie Keck, a Neoga native, auditioned for "The Voice" and is encouraging fans to look for her on this NBC singing competition series when its new season begins Monday.

"I am so excited to finally announce that I auditioned. Keep an eye out for me starting March 6," Keck, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, recently reported on her Facebook page.

The Lake Land College and Illinois State University alumnus also asked fans to speculate on which of the four celebrity coaches might "turn their chair" in support of her: Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton.

Since her social media post announcing her appearance on the show, Keck has received many supportive comments from individual community members and from Lake Land: "Our very own Laker alum Allie Keck is auditioning for 'The Voice,' Best of luck to you Allie!"

The Idol Chatter website, which follows "The Voice" news, reported Keck released a 2017 pop EP called “Kiss and Tell," with the title track remaining one of her most popular songs on Spotify. She also has released several singles, including 2022 originals “More Than One” and “Not Your Problem.” Her videos can be viewed on her YouTube channel.

