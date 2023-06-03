MATTOON — Allie Keck is back at home performing for her local fans after her appearance on the NBC reality singing competition show, "The Voice."

“It’s different coming back after being on TV,” she said.

Keck, a Neoga native and Illinois State University alumna, was sent home on March 27 after the battle round of the competition.

Although she has lived in Nashville, Tennessee, for a few years, Keck was back in Central Illinois to perform on Friday at House Brothers Tavern in Mattoon.

Kelsa Bartels, owner of the venue, contacted Keck shortly after she was eliminated from the show.

“We just finished the patio,” Bartels said about the outdoor performance area. “We wanted her to be one of the first to kick off the summer concerts.”

Mattoon residents Pam and Stan Hoelscher had seen Keck on stage before the singer appeared on "The Voice." They had seen her perform in Charleston and Effingham.

“I think she was just starting out,” Pam Hoelscher said. “But she is awesome.”

The couple also watched her rise on the television reality show.

“I thought she would go much farther,” Pam Hoelscher said. “She’s got a lot of energy.”

Cindy and Rick Larsen traveled from Birmingham, Alabama, to see Keck perform on Friday.

“This was the closest place she was playing,” Rick Larsen said.

“And she is amazing,” Cindy Larsen said.

The couple learned about Keck after she had been dating their son for more than a year.

“Then we got on her Instagram page and Facebook page and just started following her,” Cindy Larsen said. “She has such a unique tone in her voice.”

Keck’s parents, Leah and Brad Keck, still live in Neoga, despite their daughter branching out to Nashville.

“But we’re OK with it now,” her mother said.

“She comes home about four times a year,” her dad said.

According to the Kecks, their daughter’s career has been a roller coaster.

“It’s up and down, up and down,” Leah Keck said.

“It’s a hard business to break into,” Brad Keck said. “She works really hard at it.”

Remembering their daughter’s childhood, the Kecks described their middle child as energetic.

“As soon as she could sing, she ran with it,” Leah Keck said. “Our other three are pretty quiet.”

“We ended up following her singing,” Brad Keck said. “Some people have travel volleyball or travel soccer. We had travel singing.”

Keck was under contract until "The Voice" finale, which appeared two weeks ago. Until then, she was not allowed to accept any performance contracts on her own.

“There were just stipulations,” her dad said.

Now she is ready to begin performing and recording in the studio.

Appearing on a national television show has given Keck recognition in her home state. However, she plans to continue working on her dream while living in Nashville. She has begun writing and co-writing songs, and will have a single available on streaming platforms by the end of the month.

“I’m working on what’s next,” she said.