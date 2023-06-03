MATTOON — Allie Keck is back at home performing for her local fans after her appearance on the NBC reality singing competition show, "The Voice."
“It’s different coming back after being on TV,” she said.
Keck, a Neoga native and Illinois State University alumna, was sent home on March 27 after the battle round of the competition.
"The Voice" contestant Allie Keck performed on Friday for an audience at House Brothers Tavern in Mattoon.
Donnette Beckett
Although she has lived in Nashville, Tennessee, for a few years, Keck was back in Central Illinois to perform on Friday at House Brothers Tavern in Mattoon.
Kelsa Bartels, owner of the venue, contacted Keck shortly after she was eliminated from the show.
“We just finished the patio,” Bartels said about the outdoor performance area. “We wanted her to be one of the first to kick off the summer concerts.”
Mattoon residents Pam and Stan Hoelscher had seen Keck on stage before the singer appeared on "The Voice." They had seen her perform in Charleston and Effingham.
Allie Keck sings with Cait Martin on "It Must Have Been Love" in a competitive duet during the "Battle Rounds" stage of NBC's "The Voice."
TYLER GOLDEN//NBC
“I think she was just starting out,” Pam Hoelscher said. “But she is awesome.”
The couple also watched her rise on the television reality show.
“I thought she would go much farther,” Pam Hoelscher said. “She’s got a lot of energy.”
Cindy and Rick Larsen traveled from Birmingham, Alabama, to see Keck perform on Friday.
“This was the closest place she was playing,” Rick Larsen said.
“And she is amazing,” Cindy Larsen said.
The couple learned about Keck after she had been dating their son for more than a year.
“Then we got on her Instagram page and Facebook page and just started following her,” Cindy Larsen said. “She has such a unique tone in her voice.”
Keck’s parents, Leah and Brad Keck, still live in Neoga, despite their daughter branching out to Nashville.
“But we’re OK with it now,” her mother said.
“She comes home about four times a year,” her dad said.
According to the Kecks, their daughter’s career has been a roller coaster.
“It’s up and down, up and down,” Leah Keck said.
Allie Keck and Cait Martin perform Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love" during The Voice Battles.
“It’s a hard business to break into,” Brad Keck said. “She works really hard at it.”
Remembering their daughter’s childhood, the Kecks described their middle child as energetic.
“As soon as she could sing, she ran with it,” Leah Keck said. “Our other three are pretty quiet.”
“We ended up following her singing,” Brad Keck said. “Some people have travel volleyball or travel soccer. We had travel singing.”
Allie Keck talks with fans before a show on Friday in Mattoon.
Donnette Beckett
Keck was under contract until "The Voice" finale, which appeared two weeks ago. Until then, she was not allowed to accept any performance contracts on her own.
“There were just stipulations,” her dad said.
Now she is ready to begin performing and recording in the studio.
Appearing on a national television show has given Keck recognition in her home state. However, she plans to continue working on her dream while living in Nashville. She has begun writing and co-writing songs, and will have a single available on streaming platforms by the end of the month.
“I’m working on what’s next,” she said.
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene reacts to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene waves to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is honored with a proclamation from Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who declared May 17, 2022, to be "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
A crowd gathers for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
Leah Marlene waves to the crowd after Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared Leah Marlene Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene at her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
Leah Marlene performs during a concert in uptown Normal on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as part of filming for "American Idol," where she is competing against two other finalists for the top spot.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene looks at the audience who gathered in uptown Normal to watch her being honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene Day
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
051922-blm-loc-7leahpics
Leah Marlene plays for a live audience Tuesday night at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top 3 performers in this season's American Idol contest.
Brendan Dennison
051922-blm-loc-5leahpics
From left, Paula and Eva Williamson and Jackie Reese, all of Tilton, hold up signs expressing their support for Leah Marlene before a free concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Dennison
051922-blm-loc-6leahpics
Crowds fill North Street in Uptown Normal Tuesday evening for a free Leah Marlene homecoming concert.
Brendan Dennison
051922-blm-loc-leahconcert6
Hannah Hinthorn, 12, of Bloomington holds a sign asking for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's signature with Linda Jackson, right, before Marlene's concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Dennison
051922-blm-loc-2leahpics
Livi Blade, 10, of Bloomington, left, and family friend Nicki Green pose for a photo in advance of Leah Marlene's parade and concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Dennison
051922-blm-loc-3leahpics
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene, right, takes in the crowd on Tuesday before Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, officially declares Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be Leah Marlene Day following a parade in uptown Normal.
Brendan Dennison
Rady family
From left, Jeremy, Jennifer and Julia Rady brush up on coverage of Leah Marlene's homecoming plans in Tuesday's Pantagraph prior to Marlene's appearance at Uptown Circle in Normal. The trio traveled from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to see Marlene's free show.
Brendan Dennison
