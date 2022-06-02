Oak Ridge Boys to perform in Peoria

PEORIA — The Oak Ridge Boys, whose career has spanned over four decades covering multiple genres and are known for their hit songs such as "Elvira," Dream On, and Bobbie Sue, will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on November 11.

The original quartet, based in Knoxville, Tenn., began performing and gospel music in 1945. By the mid-fifties, they were named one of the best gospel artists in the nation by Time magazine.

Members came and went over the years, but by the mid-seventies, the present-day group of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sturban officially came together. Soon after, the group achieved great success with their pivot towards country music.

The group has since earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards; one double platinum, three platinum, and 12 gold albums; and over 30 top ten hits with 12 national number one singles.

In 2015, the Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

