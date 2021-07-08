Performers announced for upcoming Linn Park Gatherings

MARTINSVILLE — Elevate Praise will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, featuring Jake Hoult and the Casey UMC Praise Band at Linn Park Amphitheater.

Food from Sadies and Linn Park Concessions will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m.

Next week, Stones Crossing will perform at at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 17.

This group comes from Martinsville, Indiana and is comprised of Mark Graham, who sang at Linn Park several years ago with Cornfields & Crossroads, and his two daughters and a son-in-law.

Mark has been singing with his daughters, Shalynn and Amanda, their whole lives in church and at home.

Stones Crossing was formed when, after 30 years of singing bluegrass with various bands, he finally got the chance to perform with his daughters and Shalynns' husband Bill, and they decided to form a permanent band.

They play a variety of music from gospel, country, bluegrass and some light rock. Mark says it's the most fun he has ever had playing music, and that he believes God has truly blessed him.

There will be no Linn Park Concessions for this concert, but Sadie’s will have food and drinks for purchase beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

