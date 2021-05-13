Ricky Skaggs, Journey tribute act to perform at Mattoon Bagelfest

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

MATTOON — Country star Ricky Skaggs, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band, and contemporary Christian band I Am They are set to perform at the 2021 Mattoon Bagelfest.

The three nights of concerts at Peterson Park's Grimes Field are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 with I Am They. Admission to this event will be free, which is a tradition for contemporary Christian concerts at Bagelfest.

Ricky Skaggs is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jul 16. He achieved No. 1 singles on the country charts starting in the 1980s with "Crying My Heart Out Over You," "I Wouldn't Change You If I Could," "Highway 40 Blues," "Uncle Pen," "Country Boy," and more. Skaggs, who plays guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin and other instruments, also is an acclaimed bluegrass musician.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Resurrection performed at the 2017 Bagelfest and had been booked for an encore performance in 2020 but the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I Am They also had been booked to perform last year.