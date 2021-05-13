Ricky Skaggs, Journey tribute act to perform at Mattoon Bagelfest

MATTOON — Country star Ricky Skaggs, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band, and contemporary Christian band I Am They are set to perform at the 2021 Mattoon Bagelfest.
The three nights of concerts at Peterson Park's Grimes Field are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15 with I Am They. Admission to this event will be free, which is a tradition for contemporary Christian concerts at Bagelfest.
Ricky Skaggs is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jul 16. He achieved No. 1 singles on the country charts starting in the 1980s with "Crying My Heart Out Over You," "I Wouldn't Change You If I Could," "Highway 40 Blues," "Uncle Pen," "Country Boy," and more. Skaggs, who plays guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin and other instruments, also is an acclaimed bluegrass musician.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Resurrection performed at the 2017 Bagelfest and had been booked for an encore performance in 2020 but the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I Am They also had been booked to perform last year.
The 2021 Bagelfest is planned for July 13-17, with its signature Free Bagel Breakfast set for 8-10 a.m. July 17 in the Demars Center at the the park. Community leaders started Bagelfest in 1986 to celebrate the opening of the Lender's Bagels plant in Mattoon and have continuously held this festival since then, other than last year, with donated bagels and other support from the plant.
More information on the festivities and on purchasing tickets for the Skaggs and Resurrection concerts is available at http://www.mattoonbagelfest.com/.