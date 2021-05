MATTOON — The country artist Ricky Skaggs will play Mattoon Bagelfest on July 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The festival is planned July 13-17 in Peterson Park. This year's theme is "Bagelfest or Bust."

Other bands include I Am They at 8 p.m. on July 15 and Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. on July 17.

Visit mattoonbagelfest.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0