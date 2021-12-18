 Skip to main content
Rupel to perform in nationally televised Christmas special

NASHVILLE —  Brooke Rupel of Neoga joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year's "Christmas at Belmont," set to air on PBS for 19th straight holiday season.

"Christmas at Belmont" premieres Monday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. on NPT and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT Christmas night (Saturday, Dec. 25) at 9:30 p.m. Check local listings for additional broadcast times.

This year's performance of "Christmas at Belmont" promises an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner's new Christmas album.

Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), "Christmas at Belmont" was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University's campus. 

