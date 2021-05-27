Sammy Hagar added to the 2021 Illinois State Fair lineup

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair will welcome Sammy Hagar & The Circle, featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Thursday, Aug. 12.

In addition to Sammy Hagar & The Circle joining the Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup, Dorothy and Dead Poet Society have been announced as opening acts for Badflower on Aug. 19. Dorothy’s first album ROCKISDEAD hit number one on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart, with two songs from the album in the Top 40 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart.

The Illinois State Fair also announced Kelsea Ballerini has canceled her stop at the Illinois State Fair. Ballerini was scheduled to perform with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart on Friday, Aug. 20. Customers who purchased Kelsea Ballerini tickets directly through www.Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster mobile app, will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include: