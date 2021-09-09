Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew to perform at Linn Park Gathering

MARTINSVILLE — The Linn Park Gathering in Martinsville will feature Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the amphitheater, 15 N. Mill St.

The Blue Suede Crew’s show will appeal to all ages and their concert will include rock 'n' roll, gospel and classic country. Their performance will include hits from all your favorite music legends, such as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, the Beach Boys and Elton John. The Blue Suede Crew has performed across Illinois and beyond.

The concert is free and is sponsored by Martinsville on the Move. Come early and enjoy eating your dinner in the park. Food will be available for purchase from Sadie’s and Linn Park Concessions, starting at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

