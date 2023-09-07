MARTINSVILLE — Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew will perform at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Blue Suede Crew’s show will appeal to all ages and will include rock & roll, gospel and classic country featuring hits from all your favorite music legends, such as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, the Beach Boys, Elton John and more.

Admission to the concert is free and concessions will be available starting at 6 p.m..

A free-will donation will be collected during the evening to help the Martinsville on the Move organization have funds for the 2024 Linn Park Gatherings, Its primary funding source, the Changing Hands Resale Shop, is temporarily closed while a new location if found.