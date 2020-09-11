Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew to perform in Martinsville

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew will perform at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Submitted photo
MARTINSVILLE — Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville.
The Blue Suede Crew’s show concert will appeal to all ages and will include rock 'n' roll, gospel and classic country. Their performance will include hits from music legends such as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, the Beach Boys and Elton John. The Blue Suede Crew has performed across Illinois.
The concert is free and sponsored by Martinsville on the Move. Come early, bring your lawn chairs, and enjoy eating dinner in the park.
Linn Park is located one block east of downtown Martinsville. Food from the concession stand and Sadie’s Restaurant will be available for sale at 6 p.m. Big Al’s Shake-ups will be in the park with shake-ups and funnel cakes.
For more information contact Norma Calvert at (713) 865-0022.
1 Mattoon Bagelfest 5 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 1 7.20.19.JPG
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 2 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 3 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 4 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagel Fest 6 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 7 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 8 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 9 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 10 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 11 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 12 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 13 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 14 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 15 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 16 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 17 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 18 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 19 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 20 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 21 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 22 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 23 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 24 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 25 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 26 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 27 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 28 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 29 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 30 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 31 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 32 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 33 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 34 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 35 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 36 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 37 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 38 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 39 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 40 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 41 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 42 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 43 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 44 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 45 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 46 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 47 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 48 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 49 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 50 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 51 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 52 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 53 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 54 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 55 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 56 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 57 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 58 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 59 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mattoon Bagelfest 60 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!