Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew to perform in Martinsville
Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew to perform in Martinsville

Blue Suede Crew

Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew will perform at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

 Submitted photo

MARTINSVILLE — Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Linn Park Amphitheater in downtown Martinsville.

The Blue Suede Crew’s show concert will appeal to all ages and will include rock 'n' roll, gospel and classic country. Their performance will include hits from music legends such as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, the Beach Boys and Elton John. The Blue Suede Crew has performed across Illinois.

The concert is free and sponsored by Martinsville on the Move. Come early, bring your lawn chairs, and enjoy eating dinner in the park. 

Linn Park is located one block east of downtown Martinsville. Food from the concession stand and Sadie’s Restaurant will be available for sale at 6 p.m. Big Al’s Shake-ups will be in the park with shake-ups and funnel cakes.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at (713) 865-0022.

