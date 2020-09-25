 Skip to main content
Sisters & Co. to perform at rescheduled Elevate Praise concert
Sisters & Co. to perform at rescheduled Elevate Praise concert

MARTINSVILLE — Elevate Praise's “Night Of Worship,” which had to be cancelled in August because of rain, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m  Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Linn Park Amphitheater in Martinsville.

Sisters & Co. will be performing at the event.

Raised in a family called to full-time ministry, Carolyn, Amy, and Emily spent their adolescent years traveling to prisons and churches across the country declaring the good news of the gospel.

After many years of being labeled "the sisters" when they led worship together, they decided to take on a new name: Sisters & Co. This title reﬂects their desire to partner with other voices across generations and denominations, creating a family worship experience.

According to a press release the band says, "We know the Bible says that God inhabits the praises of His people, so we believe as we worship an atmosphere is created that invites God to work in our lives, community and nation. In this crucial time in our nation’s history and right before possibly the most important election in our lifetime, it is imperative to invite Him to accomplish His Will in our country. Please come to add your voice to the symphony of worship that is created when many come together."

Food will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, call or text 217-232-3232 or email mville62442@gmail.com.

