EFFINGHAM — Six String Summit producer Marty Williamson has assembled a stellar cast of 20 local legends for a special night of music at the Effingham Performance Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event features Marty on guitar along with fellow “guitar slingers" Tyson Conner of Ina, Tony Rightnowar of Mt. Vernon, Dicky James of Livingston, Max Hutti of Charleston, Myles Baker of Nashville and Larry Passalacqua of Effingham.

Each guitar player takes a turn fronting the Summit Band consisting of Jeremy Adam on keys, Adam Burtch on bass and drummer Kyle Heynen.

“Some people think this is just a jam,” explains Marty. “But once they see the show, they realize how much work goes into the production. Each player brings something unique to the stage and everyone plays a role.”

The show will kick off with country and then transition into blues and classic rock. The second half will feature an acoustic set followed by a couple hard rock songs. As always, the grand finale will have all seven guitar players taking the stage to jam on two more classic numbers.

A highlight of last year’s show were the backup vocals of the Summit Singers featuring Ben Burdick, Holly Bray and Heather Latta. The popular trio will be back again this year.

Special guests include organist Randy Rhodes, flutist Brit Passalacqua, bassists JB Faires and Garrett Burris, drummers Mark Fitch and Jim Thompson, vocalists Will Sharp, Russ Sanderson, Scott Greenwood and Kelsey Beard.

The lobby opens at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.