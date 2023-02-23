EFFINGHAM — Six String Summit producer Marty Williamson has assembled a stellar cast of 20 local legends for a special night of music at the Effingham Performance Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The event features Marty on guitar along with fellow “guitar slingers" Tyson Conner of Ina, Tony Rightnowar of Mt. Vernon, Dicky James of Livingston, Max Hutti of Charleston, Myles Baker of Nashville and Larry Passalacqua of Effingham.
Each guitar player takes a turn fronting the Summit Band consisting of Jeremy Adam on keys, Adam Burtch on bass and drummer Kyle Heynen.
“Some people think this is just a jam,” explains Marty. “But once they see the show, they realize how much work goes into the production. Each player brings something unique to the stage and everyone plays a role.”
The show will kick off with country and then transition into blues and classic rock. The second half will feature an acoustic set followed by a couple hard rock songs. As always, the grand finale will have all seven guitar players taking the stage to jam on two more classic numbers.
A highlight of last year’s show were the backup vocals of the Summit Singers featuring Ben Burdick, Holly Bray and Heather Latta. The popular trio will be back again this year.
Special guests include organist Randy Rhodes, flutist Brit Passalacqua, bassists JB Faires and Garrett Burris, drummers Mark Fitch and Jim Thompson, vocalists Will Sharp, Russ Sanderson, Scott Greenwood and Kelsey Beard.
The lobby opens at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788, or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!