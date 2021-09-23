The Ex-Bombers to perform in Charleston for the first time since 2015

CHARLESTON — On Oct. 23, 2015, the last note of live music was played at Top of the Roc in Charleston.

At that time, The Ex-Bombers had no idea they would have to wait another six years to play their next show in their hometown.

Since that date, the delightfully sinister psychedelic blues duo have toured the United States playing anywhere with a power outlet including breweries, galleries, festivals, bars, and even this year's Illinois State Fair.

During these travels, the pair honed their live performances and will finally get to bring their live act back home to Charleston for an exclusive three set performance at Mac's Uptowner on Friday, Oct. 1.

Throughout their travels, and with the help of their third vinyl LP being played on the radio in three countries, the duo is known and loved for quality songwriting loaded with primal pop goodness, twisted blues/jazz arrangements of classic rock/pop songs, and a cabaret style of performance loaded with stories and clever interactions that keep audiences engaged all night long.

The pair are an extension of the sinister 1960s pop scene, described by the band as The Doors run by Grace Slick and Lou Reed, making catchy, cathartic, and danceable blues/jazz using only an electric 8-string bass and a small drum set with a unique blues-meets-garage-meets-jazz dual vocal. Their songs and performances are wonderfully alive, sonically intoxicating, and wickedly clever.

Music starts at 7 p.m. with The Ex-Bombers playing three sets, one dedicated to each of their albums with unique covers interspersed throughout.

The recently-renovated Mac's Uptowner is located at 623 Monroe Ave. in downtown Charleston and there is no cover charge.

